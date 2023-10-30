McDonalds surpasses earnings expectations, driven by increased menu prices

Title: McDonald’s Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Driven by Increased Prices and Digital Sales

McCreary County Record – McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) announced impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2021, with higher menu prices and robust digital sales contributing to strong growth. The global fast-food giant reported an 11% increase in systemwide sales, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

The company’s revenue jumped 14% year-over-year to $6.69 billion, exceeding projections. Adjusted earnings per share also rose by 19% compared to the previous year.

Expressing satisfaction with the macroeconomic environment, CEO and President Chris Kempczinski highlighted McDonald’s ability to provide convenience and value to its customers. Despite a year-to-date decline of 3% in its shares, McDonald’s is ahead of YUM! Brands but trailing behind Restaurant Brands International.

Sales in the United States were boosted by higher menu prices, effective marketing campaigns, and increased digital and delivery orders. Although there was a slight dip in traffic from low-income consumers, growth was primarily driven by middle and high-income customers.

McDonald’s digital sales across major markets reached an impressive $9 billion during the quarter, accounting for 40% of total sales. The company’s focus on enhancing its digital capabilities has paid off, as consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms for ordering and convenience.

The company incurred pre-tax charges related to a restructuring plan, but the impact on overall performance was minimal.

Looking ahead, McDonald’s plans to provide investors with more information about its 2024 outlook in an upcoming update on December 6. This will allow stakeholders to assess the company’s strategies and future growth plans.

Notably, the impact of weight loss drugs on McDonald’s earnings was not mentioned in the report. It is believed that quick-service restaurants like McDonald’s may be less affected by these drugs due to their customer demographics and international exposure.

Overall, McDonald’s strong Q3 performance and ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and digital trends highlight its continued success within the fast-food industry.