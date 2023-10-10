Missouri Man Sets Guinness World Record for Longest Journey on 1208-Pound Pumpkin Vessel

Missouri Man Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Journey by Pumpkin Boat

In a remarkable feat of determination and creativity, Steve Kueny, a resident of Missouri, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. Kueny set sail on a 38-mile voyage along the Missouri River, paddling on his 1,208-pound pumpkin boat named Huckle Berry.

The journey, which took nearly 11 hours, commenced at 7:30 a.m. in Kansas City, Kansas, and concluded at 6:18 p.m. in Napoleon, Missouri. Kueny was accompanied by the Paddle KC Paddling Club and a group of six other boats, ensuring safety throughout the expedition.

Inside the carved-out pumpkin, Kueny experienced the cold and slimy conditions of the hull, but that didn’t dampen his spirits. He had been meticulously planning the endeavor since February, fueled both by his love for being on the water and his passion for growing colossal pumpkins.

To secure recognition from Guinness World Records, Kueny intends to submit various pieces of evidence. This includes testimonies from witnesses, GPS data, time stamps, video footage, and photographs, all serving as proof of his unprecedented achievement.

Huckle Berry, the admired pumpkin vessel, was grown during the summer months using Dill’s Atlantic Giant pumpkin species. Stringent safety measures were implemented for the journey, including constant monitoring of water temperature, speed, and other ship activities.

Theresa DeSalvo, a board member of Friends of the Kaw, had the honor of being an official witness to this extraordinary achievement. This feat surpasses previous records set by Duane Hansen in 2022 and Rick Swenson in 2016.

While the concept of using pumpkins as watercraft is not entirely new, with past examples including a 910-pound floating pumpkin in 2019 and pumpkin boat races at an Illinois festival, Kueny’s record-breaking journey adds a new layer of excitement to the world of pumpkin-inspired adventures.

Kueny modestly considers himself “just a guy with a giant pumpkin and a sense of adventure,” making his Monday morning voyage a truly unique and unforgettable experience. The McCreary County Record celebrates Kueny’s incredible achievement and looks forward to following his future endeavors.