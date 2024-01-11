NEV Market Share Projections for China in 2023: McCreary County Record

BYD Dominates China’s New Energy Vehicle Market in 2023

BYD, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has emerged as the dominant player in China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market in 2023, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The company’s retail sales of NEVs in 2023 reached an impressive 2,706,075 units, marking a significant 50.3 percent increase compared to the previous year.

With these remarkable sales numbers, BYD now holds a 35 percent share of China’s NEV market, making it the only company with a market share exceeding 10 percent. This achievement solidifies BYD’s position as the market leader, leaving its competitors trailing behind.

Notably, Tesla secured the second position in China’s NEV market, selling 603,664 units in 2023. This represents a significant 37.3 percent increase from the previous year, reflecting Tesla’s growing popularity among Chinese consumers.

GAC Aion secured the third spot in the NEV market, with retail sales of 483,632 units in 2023. Meanwhile, Li Auto ranked seventh, with retail sales amounting to 376,030 units. It is worth mentioning that Nio and Leapmotor held the ninth and tenth positions on the list, respectively, with Nio selling 160,038 units and Leapmotor selling 144,155 units.

BYD’s success was not limited to yearly sales alone, as the company also clinched the top position in the NEV market for the month of December 2023. With an astonishing 300,215 retail sales, BYD outshined its competitors and further solidified its dominant position in the market.

Apart from its NEV market performance, BYD also demonstrated strength in the overall passenger car market in China. Holding a 12.5 percent share, BYD ranked first on the CPCA’s list, surpassing all other automakers. FAW-Volkswagen secured the second spot with an 8.5 percent share, followed by Geely with a 6.5 percent share.

BYD’s remarkable performance in both the NEV and passenger car markets highlights its ability to cater to the changing demands of Chinese consumers. With its wide range of electric vehicles and continued innovation, BYD is well-positioned to further dominate the Chinese automotive industry in the coming years.