New Poll Reveals COVID-19 Pandemics Impact as Collective Trauma on US Adults

Title: Survey Reveals Lingering Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Americans’ Mental and Physical Health

Subtitle: Concerns about collective trauma, chronic health conditions, and mental illness persist, according to the latest American Psychological Association survey

McCreary County Record – A new survey conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA) has shed light on the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental and physical health of Americans. The study, which surveyed over 3,185 adults across the United States, indicates that the nation is still grappling with what experts refer to as “collective trauma” nearly four years since the outbreak began.

One of the most concerning findings from the survey is the significant increase in chronic health conditions among adults aged 35 to 44. Compared to statistics from 2019, the prevalence of chronic health issues in this age group has risen from 48% to 58% in 2023, suggesting long-term health consequences resulting from the pandemic.

Moreover, mental health illnesses, notably anxiety and depression, have surged within the same age demographic during this period. The survey reveals a worrisome increase from 31% in 2019 to 45% in 2023. However, it is important to note that individuals between 18 and 34 years old still experience the highest rate of mental illness, with a staggering 50% prevalence in 2023.

Despite the alarming numbers surrounding chronic and mental health issues, the survey indicates that many respondents have downplayed their levels of stress. This underscores the urgent need for Americans to acknowledge and address the serious impacts of stress on their overall well-being.

Financial and economic concerns have also been on the rise among adults aged 35 to 44. Money-induced stress has surged from 65% to 77%, while worries related to the economy have jumped from 51% to 74%, painting a grim picture of the ongoing fallout from the pandemic.

Parents of children under the age of 18 seem to be grappling with the highest levels of stress, with 48% describing their stress as “completely overwhelming” on most days. This points to the significant challenges faced by parents in managing the demands of their children’s well-being alongside their own.

The APA survey underscores the importance of seeking help from healthcare providers and support systems. Dr. Marc Siegel, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, explains that the rise in chronic and mental health conditions can be attributed to the stress and anxiety provoked by factors such as lockdowns, mandates, and fear of the virus. Additionally, the long-term effects of COVID-19, including long COVID, which can impact multiple organs, including the brain, could also be a potential contributing factor.

In conclusion, the APA survey results reveal the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental and physical health of Americans. As the nation continues to navigate through collective trauma, it is crucial for individuals to recognize the seriousness of stress-related disorders and access necessary support systems available to them.