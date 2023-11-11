New Study Reveals Good Cardiovascular Habits Can Reduce Biological Age by 6 Years

Cardiovascular Health Can Reduce Biological Age by Six Years: Study

A recent study conducted by researchers from Columbia University Medical Center has revealed that maintaining good cardiovascular health can potentially reduce an individual’s biological age by up to six years. The study, presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions, examined the effects of the American Heart Association’s Essential 8 checklist on overall health and longevity.

The Essential 8 checklist comprises of eight key habits that are crucial for maintaining a healthy heart and a longer lifespan. These habits include getting enough sleep, avoiding smoking, engaging in regular exercise, following a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy body weight, and keeping blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure within healthy limits.

The study analyzed data from 6,500 adults and found that those who adhered to the Essential 8 checklist experienced significant improvements in their overall health and a reduced risk of age-related diseases. Participants with the highest Life’s Essential 8 score showed a biological age that was six years younger than their actual age.

Furthermore, the study highlighted the detrimental effects of poor cardiovascular health on the aging process. Participants with poor cardiovascular health tended to age at a faster rate compared to those with healthier habits. The researchers used both actual age and nine blood markers to determine participants’ biological age.

The findings of this study emphasize the importance of adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to not only live longer but also to enhance the quality of life. By following these lifestyle habits, individuals can significantly lower their risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and age-related ailments.

The researchers involved in this study plan to continue their investigation into the impact of cardiovascular health on the aging process. Through further research, they hope to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanisms through which cardiovascular health affects aging and explore potential interventions to improve overall health and longevity.

In conclusion, this study demonstrates the significant benefits of cardiovascular health in reducing biological age and extending lifespan. Taking proactive steps to cultivate healthy habits can have a profound impact on overall well-being and quality of life. The findings of this research reinforce the importance of cardiovascular health in promoting a longer, healthier future.