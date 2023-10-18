Nvidia reveals advanced AI chips hindered by new export controls

Nvidia Announces U.S. Export Restrictions Impacting China Sales of High-End Chips

In a significant move, Nvidia has announced that the sales of two high-end artificial intelligence chips and a top-of-the-line gaming chip will be blocked in the Chinese market due to new U.S. export restrictions. The restrictions have been put in place to prevent Beijing from acquiring cutting-edge U.S. technologies that could potentially be used to bolster its military capabilities.

These export restrictions will not only affect Nvidia but will also impact rival chip producers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel. Under the new rules, Intel’s Gaudi 2 chip, which was launched in China in July, will be banned. Additionally, AMD’s current AI chip, the MI250, and the upcoming MI300 chip are also expected to be affected by the regulations.

The implementation of these restrictions is likely to force Nvidia to consider relocating certain business operations from countries affected by the U.S. export curbs. This will be necessary to adhere to the expanded limitations imposed by the U.S. government. Furthermore, the new rules may create hurdles for Nvidia in terms of product development, supporting existing customers, and supplying customers outside the regions affected by the export restrictions.

When approached for comments regarding the matter, representatives from Nvidia, Intel, and AMD declined to provide specific details or further statements. Despite this, industry experts predict that the restrictions could have a profound impact on the companies involved and could potentially disrupt the global technology market.

As Nvidia and other tech giants navigate the challenges presented by these new U.S. export restrictions, many will be watching closely to see how they adapt and respond to the changing landscape. With tensions between the U.S. and China remaining elevated, the future of technological cooperation and innovation hangs in the balance.