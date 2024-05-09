Olive oils potential to decrease dementia mortality risk

The McCreary County Record

Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Risk of Dementia-Related Death

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open has found a potential link between consuming olive oil and a lower risk of dementia-related death. Researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health followed the dietary decisions of 92,383 health care professionals over 28 years and discovered that those who incorporated more olive oil into their diet had a decreased probability of dying from dementia.

Participants who consumed at least 7 grams of olive oil per day were associated with a 28% lower risk of dementia-related death. Substituting mayonnaise or margarine with olive oil also lowered the risk of disease-related death. The American Heart Association even states that consuming virgin olive oil can help remove excess cholesterol from arteries and keep blood vessels open.

The study population did not have heart disease at the beginning of the study, making these findings particularly significant. However, it is important to note that this was an observational study and does not show a direct cause and effect. Additionally, the self-reported participant questionnaires may not entirely reflect their actual dietary patterns.

Despite these limitations, the benefits of incorporating Mediterranean ingredients, such as olive oil, into one’s diet are clear. The Mediterranean diet has consistently been ranked as a top overall diet, known for its wide array of health benefits. Swapping out margarine and mayonnaise for olive oil not only reduces the risk of disease-related death but also may have a positive impact on cognitive health in the long term.

Overall, the research points to the importance of considering the role of olive oil in improving health outcomes, particularly when it comes to reducing the risk of dementia-related death.