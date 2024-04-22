Possible measles exposure at Indiana childrens museum during total eclipse event, officials say

A recent solar eclipse event held at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has sparked concerns about potential exposure to measles after an infected individual from out of state attended the event on April 8. The museum has since sent out notifications to attendees and staff, warning them about the possible exposure.

Symptoms of measles, including fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a rash, could appear between April 22 and April 29 for those who were present at the event. Complications of measles can be severe, such as viral sepsis, pneumonia, and encephalitis.

While the risk to the general public is considered low, health officials urge individuals who suspect they may have been exposed to measles to contact a healthcare provider promptly. The increase in measles cases in 2024 has been linked to localized outbreaks, including at a children’s hospital and daycare center in Philadelphia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine to prevent measles, with one dose being 93% effective and two doses 97% effective. Health officials stress the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of measles and other preventable diseases.

It is crucial for individuals to stay informed about their vaccination status and to follow recommendations from healthcare professionals to protect themselves and others from potentially dangerous diseases like measles. Stay updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.