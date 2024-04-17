Prior authorizations exacerbate growth hormone shortage

McCreary County Record

In a concerning development in the healthcare sector, a shortage of growth hormone has been causing distress among families and clinicians, particularly those dealing with pediatric patients. Dr. Jennifer Miller, a pediatric endocrinologist, shared her struggles as she has been inundated with communication regarding the shortage of Norditropin, the most prescribed growth hormone.

The shortage has been persistent for a year and a half, impacting hundreds of patients, especially children with conditions such as Prader-Willi syndrome. The situation has been exacerbated by the requirement of prior authorization by insurance companies, leading to delays and complications in obtaining the crucial medication during the shortage.

Families have reported facing multiple prior authorizations and delays in getting the medication, resulting in behavioral issues and other complications for the children. While Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Norditropin, is working to ramp up supply, resolving the shortage may still take a few more months.

To address the crisis, pharmacy benefit managers like CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and Optum Rx are collaborating on solutions to assist patients in accessing growth hormone despite the shortage. Despite some progress in simplifying the processes for obtaining the medication, challenges persist for families and clinicians as they navigate this critical issue.

The community anxiously awaits a resolution to this shortage, as the well-being of many vulnerable patients hangs in the balance. Stay updated with McCreary County Record for more on this developing story.