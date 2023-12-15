Recall of Nearly 2K Cases of Coca-Cola Products Due to Potential Foreign Material

Title: Nearly 2,000 Cases of Coca-Cola Products Recalled Over Potential Foreign Material Risk

In a recent development, United Packers, LLC, a company based in Alabama, has issued a recall for nearly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products. The recall, prompted by the risk of “potential foreign material,” affects 12-pack cases of 12-ounce cans of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated by United Packers, LLC on November 6, 2023. Out of the total recalled cases, 1,557 were Sprite, 417 were Diet Coke, and 14 were Fanta Orange.

Customers are advised to check the “best by” dates on the affected cases. The Diet Coke cans have a “best by” date of January 29, 2024, while the Fanta Orange and Sprite cans have a “best by” date of July 29, 2024.

The recall is limited to three Southern states, namely Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. Specifically, the products were distributed to 48 stores located in Valparaiso, FL; Robertsdale and Mobile, AL; Gulfport and Ocean Springs, MS.

Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED, in a voluntary effort, is recalling the affected products from the stores in these areas. It is important to note that other Coca-Cola brands such as Dasani, Topo Chico, Powerade, and Minute Maid are not affected by this recall.

Coca-Cola, a global beverage giant, holds a significant share in the global beverage market. In fact, according to the company’s annual report, their beverages account for a staggering 2.2 billion servings out of the estimated 64 billion of all beverages consumed worldwide each day.

As part of their commitment to ensuring customer safety and satisfaction, Coca-Cola and United Packers, LLC are working closely with the FDA and local authorities to resolve the situation swiftly and effectively.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Coca-Cola products are advised not to consume them and should instead return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement. Concerned individuals can also contact Coca-Cola Bottling UNITED directly at [customer service contact details] for further assistance.

Ensuring the safety and quality of their products remains a top priority for Coca-Cola, and they are dedicated to addressing any issues promptly to maintain the trust and confidence of their loyal customer base.