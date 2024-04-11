Renewed threat to measles elimination in U.S., warns CDC

Measles Cases Surge in the U.S., CDC Warns of Renewed Threat to Elimination

In a concerning development, the U.S. has seen a 30% increase in measles cases from January to March compared to previous years, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This surge comes as a renewed threat to the elimination of measles, a disease that has been considered eliminated in the U.S. since 2000.

The CDC report emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination coverage, noting that 91% of cases since January 2020 were among unvaccinated individuals or those with unknown vaccination status. Unfortunately, measles vaccination rates have declined in the U.S., leaving around 250,000 kindergarteners susceptible to the disease each year.

The issue is not limited to the U.S., as global measles vaccination coverage has also decreased, with only 83% of people worldwide receiving one dose of the vaccine in 2022. This worrying trend has contributed to outbreaks of measles in the U.S. this year, including one at a migrant shelter in Chicago where the case total has exceeded 60.

Despite the high contagiousness of measles, the CDC report stated that the risk for widespread transmission in the U.S. remains low due to high population immunity. However, with the recent surge in cases and declining vaccination rates, health officials are urging the public to ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations to help prevent the further spread of this preventable disease.

As the U.S. continues to grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that efforts are made to address the resurgence of measles and prioritize vaccination to protect public health and work towards maintaining the elimination of this highly contagious disease.