Scientists investigate potential connection between common plastic additive and autism and ADHD – McCreary County Record

New Study Finds Possible Link Between BPA and Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD

A recent study conducted by researchers from Rowan University and Rutgers University in the US has discovered a potential connection between Bisphenol A (BPA) exposure and the development of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The findings, published in the Journal of Environmental Health Perspectives, shed light on the impact of certain environmental factors on neurodevelopmental disorders.

In order to investigate this potential link, the researchers analyzed three groups of children: 66 with autism, 46 with ADHD, and 37 neurotypical kids. The focus of the study was on the process of glucuronidation, a detoxification process in which the body eliminates toxins through urine. The results revealed that children with ASD and ADHD had a compromised ability to clear out BPA, as well as another compound called Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP), leading to prolonged exposure to the toxic effects of these substances.

The research suggests that a genetic predisposition to a slower and less efficient detoxification process can leave individuals with higher levels of BPA in their bodies, potentially resulting in neurological damage. It is well known that autism and ADHD are influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, and this study helps bridge the gap between the two.

However, it is important to note that not every child with a neurodevelopmental disorder experienced difficulties eliminating BPA, indicating that other factors also play a role in the development of these conditions. It is crucial to further explore and understand the complexities behind the development of ASD and ADHD.

The study also highlights the significant contribution of plasticizers, such as BPA and DEHP, to the development of these disorders. These plasticizers are commonly found in various everyday products, including food containers, water bottles, and even children’s toys. The research emphasizes the need for stricter regulations and scrutiny on the use of these substances to protect individuals, particularly children, from potential harm.

While this research constitutes a major step forward in understanding the relationship between BPA exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders, further research is necessary to fully comprehend the intricate mechanisms and risk factors involved. With a better understanding, scientists and policymakers can work together to develop strategies and interventions to mitigate the impact of BPA and related compounds on public health.