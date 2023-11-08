Stellantis announces 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger hybrids appeal to EV skeptics

Stellantis Unveils the Future of Pickup Trucks: The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

Stellantis, the global automotive manufacturer, has recently announced the introduction of its new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck. With a release date slated for 2025, this innovative vehicle has already garnered significant attention within the industry.

Dubbed the “pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck” by Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is set to revolutionize the market. It boasts an impressive array of features and capabilities that are sure to impress even the most discerning truck enthusiasts.

One of the main highlights of this highly anticipated vehicle is its powertrain. Equipped with a 92-kilowatt-hour battery pack, a 130-kilowatt generator, and a 3.6-liter engine, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger offers a seamless combination of electric and traditional power. The V-6 engine generates mechanical power, which is then converted into electrical power by the generator. This innovative design allows the truck to utilize electric power for charging the battery when depleted or for battery preservation.

In terms of performance, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger does not disappoint. With a targeted range of up to 690 miles, this truck ensures drivers will have the freedom to embark on long journeys without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, it boasts an impressive 663 horsepower and has the ability to tow up to 14,000 pounds, making it a versatile and capable option for both work and leisure.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is not just about power, but also about convenience and technological advancements. The truck offers features such as DC fast-charging, bi-directional charging, and digital key support, making it a cutting-edge choice in the market.

Despite the excitement surrounding this new release, Stellantis shares experienced a slight decline of just under 1% on Tuesday. However, this does not diminish the company’s overall success. In the third quarter, Stellantis generated a staggering €45.1 billion in net revenues, with €21.523 billion coming from its North American segment.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, Stellantis is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the electric vehicle market with the introduction of the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger. With its powerful performance, extended range, and advanced features, this truck is sure to make waves when it hits the market in 2025. Keep an eye out for more updates on this groundbreaking vehicle from Stellantis, as it promises to redefine the future of pickup trucks.