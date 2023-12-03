Three Factors Indicating a Promising Black Friday Weekend, and Why it Doesnt Guarantee a Thriving Holiday Season for Retailers

Title: Online Spending Surges Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Indicating Strong Holiday Season Start

Subtitle: Ulta Beauty and Foot Locker Lead the Way as Shoppers Embrace Online Shopping and Seek Discounts

McCreary County Record – December 3, 2023

Online spending during the five-day period from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday experienced a significant boost, increasing by nearly 8% compared to the previous year, according to recent data. This surge in online shopping suggests a strong start to the holiday spending season.

Popular beauty retailer Ulta Beauty and sneaker giant Foot Locker both reported better-than-expected earnings, signaling a substantial increase in holiday spending on cosmetics and sneakers. This positive performance is mirrored across the retail industry, with early sales driven by increased adoption of online shopping, deeper discounting levels, and cooler temperatures across the US.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has predicted a 3% to 4% year-over-year growth in holiday-related spending from November 1 to December 31. This forecast aligns with average annual growth rates recorded before the pandemic struck. Additionally, online shopping is responsible for approximately 20% of all retail dollars spent during the holiday season, showing a remarkable 7.3% increase from the previous year.

One significant factor contributing to this acceleration in online shopping is the shift towards major retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving. This change in consumer behavior has encouraged more individuals to turn to online platforms for their shopping needs. The convenience of comparing prices and the budget-friendly nature of online shopping have also played essential roles in shaping this new trend.

Intense shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday witnessed substantial discounts across various product categories. Electronics, toys, apparel, and furniture saw particularly high markdowns, attracting budget-minded customers eager to secure the best deals.

Interestingly, the use of “buy now, pay later” options reached an all-time high on Cyber Monday, leading to a remarkable 43% surge in online spending. While this payment method offers additional flexibility to consumers, it is important to note that carrying credit card debt from holiday purchases may result in higher interest rates.

Looking ahead, the potential for increased credit card balances, rising borrowing costs, and interest rate hikes may lead to a recession in the first half of 2024. Shoppers should exercise caution and prioritize responsible spending habits.

The recent surge in online spending can also be attributed to the cooler temperatures that set in during the holiday season. These chilly conditions have propelled shoppers to purchase winter clothing and other seasonal items, further contributing to the rise in online sales.

As the holiday shopping season unfolds, it is evident that online spending will continue to play a significant role. Shoppers are taking advantage of the convenience, competitive prices, and extensive product choices offered by online retailers, making this a promising year for e-commerce.

