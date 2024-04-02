Utah officials have a warning as measles cases rise nationwide – McCreary County Record

The Measles Outbreak: What Utah Residents Need to Know

As measles cases continue to rise nationwide, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents to take precautions against the highly contagious virus. According to reports, there have been 97 cases of measles confirmed in 17 states as of March 28.

Although Utah has not reported any cases yet, neighboring states and popular vacation destinations such as Arizona, California, Florida, and New York have all documented cases. Health officials are concerned about the ease of transmission, with one infected person capable of spreading the illness to nine out of ten individuals around them.

To combat the spread of measles, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to ensure they are vaccinated. The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is 97% effective when individuals receive both doses. Most people receive the first dose of the vaccine as a baby, with the second dose administered between ages four and six.

Symptoms of measles include a runny nose, cough, rash, red and watery eyes, and white spots on the inside of the cheeks. In severe cases, measles can lead to complications such as diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia, brain infection, seizures, and even death.

It is crucial for Utah residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their communities from measles. By staying informed and ensuring they are up to date on their vaccinations, individuals can help prevent the further spread of this potentially deadly virus.