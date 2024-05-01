Vampire facials linked to cases of HIV: What to know about this beauty treatment

Three Women Diagnosed with HIV After Receiving “Vampire Facial” Procedures at Unlicensed Spa

Three women in New Mexico were diagnosed with HIV after receiving “vampire facial” procedures at an unlicensed spa, according to reports from the CDC. The investigation into the clinic, VIP Spa, revealed that contaminated blood was transmitted to clients through reused disposable equipment.

Vampire facials, which involve drawing blood, separating platelets, and injecting the plasma into the face using needles, gained popularity in recent years due to celebrity endorsements. However, the lack of regulation and proper training at some facilities can lead to serious health risks.

Cases of HIV were linked to the spa in 2018 when equipment containing blood, unlabeled tubes, and unwrapped syringes were discovered. It was also noted that necessary cleaning equipment, such as an autoclave, was not present at the spa.

Nearly 200 former clients of VIP Spa and their partners were tested for HIV, but no additional infections were found. The former owner of the spa, Maria de Lourdes Ramos de Ruiz, pleaded guilty to five felony counts related to practicing medicine without a license and was sentenced to 7 1/2 years, including time in prison.

Health experts and the CDC emphasize the importance of receiving medical procedures in a proper medical setting to reduce risks and ensure safety. They warn that facilities lacking proper licensing and training can pose significant health dangers to clients.

It is crucial for individuals to research and choose reputable medical facilities for cosmetic procedures to protect their health and well-being. The incident with VIP Spa serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with unlicensed and improperly regulated practices in the beauty industry.