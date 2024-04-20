Why the oil market shrugged as Iran and Israel appeared on the brink of war this week

Oil prices experienced a 3% drop by the end of last week, despite heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Traders seem to believe that neither country is looking to escalate the situation, as recent skirmishes are seen more as symbolic exercises.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites following Israel’s strikes. Analysts are also expressing doubt about the possibility of a full-fledged war erupting between the two nations, deeming it practically implausible.

In the Middle East, the threshold for all-out war is high, with attacks usually being resolved diplomatically without causing disruptions to oil supplies. This suggests that the recent tensions between Israel and Iran may not have a significant impact on the oil market in the long run.

Despite initial concerns, it appears that both countries are treading carefully to avoid a more serious conflict. While fluctuations in oil prices are inevitable amidst geopolitical uncertainties, the market seems to be holding steady amid the ongoing tensions in the region. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.