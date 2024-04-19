10 Times Taylor Swift Appears to Write About Ex Joe Alwyn – McCreary County Record

Taylor Swift is making headlines once again with the release of her highly anticipated new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The album, which is set to be released on April 8, appears to be filled with references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

One song in particular, titled “So Long, London,” seems to be a heartfelt goodbye to the city where Swift and Alwyn once lived together. Interestingly, the length of the track coincides with the rumored start of their relationship, adding even more depth to the emotional lyrics.

Fans have also speculated that the album’s title is a clever nod to a group chat called “The Tortured Man Club” that Alwyn was reportedly a part of with actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. Swift announced the album’s release date during her Grammy acceptance speech and later shared the black and white album cover on Instagram, sending her fans into a frenzy.

Despite Alwyn never publicly discussing their relationship post-split, he has collaborated with Swift under the alias “William Bowery” on several tracks in the past. The new album seems to feature lyrics that hint at their past relationship, with lines like “Every breath feels like the rarest air/When you’re not sure if he wants to be there” and “I was going with it/My white knuckle dying grip.”

Other tracks on the album, such as “But Daddy I Love Him,” “The Manuscript,” and “Down Bad,” also appear to reference Alwyn and their time together. This is not the first time Swift has drawn inspiration from her personal life for her music, with previous songs like “Delicate,” “Gorgeous,” and “London Boy” believed to be about Alwyn.

Fans can’t wait to hear the full album and decode all of the hidden messages and references within the songs. “The Tortured Poets Department” is sure to be another hit for Swift and a glimpse into her past relationship with Alwyn.