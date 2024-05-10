New Lord of the Rings Films Focused on Gollum

In a groundbreaking announcement during an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav revealed that Gollum will be taking center stage in new Lord of the Rings movies set to be released in 2026. The highly anticipated projects are being produced by none other than Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens.

The trio behind the original Lord of the Rings films is currently working on the script with writers Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. The new movies will focus on the character of Gollum, portrayed by the talented Andy Serkis.

The first movie in the series has a working title of “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.” Warner Bros. Discovery has promised to explore new stories from Middle-earth with these upcoming films.

With the announcement of Gollum taking the spotlight, fans are left wondering about the plot of the new movies. Could this be a Finding Nemo situation, with Gollum’s dad searching for him after he is kidnapped? Only time will tell as more details are revealed about the highly anticipated projects.

The news of Gollum’s prominence in the new Lord of the Rings movies has sent shockwaves through the fandom, with many eagerly awaiting the chance to return to Middle-earth once again. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new chapter in the beloved fantasy franchise.