2 COVID variants called ‘FLiRT’ are making the rounds: Here are the symptoms

New FLiRT Variants Discovered in U.S., CDC Warns of Increased Transmissibility

In a recent development, new COVID-19 variants named FLiRT have been detected in the United States through wastewater surveillance. Variants KP.2 and KP1.1 have now become the dominant strains in the nation, with KP.2 alone responsible for 25% of current cases.

These FLiRT variants are believed to be highly transmissible, and current vaccines are only able to provide partial protection against them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that viruses constantly mutate, leading to new variants that may spread more easily or be resistant to treatments or vaccines.

The FLiRT variants have the ability to cause changes in the spike protein, which helps COVID-19 colonize the body and make people sick. Symptoms of these variants are reported to be similar to the JN.1 strain and include sore throat, cough, fatigue, congestion, runny nose, headache, muscle aches, fever, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, nausea, and diarrhea.

Despite the emergence of these new variants, only 22.6% of adults have received an updated 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination rates are highest among older adults aged 75 and above.

Health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and getting vaccinated. The discovery of the FLiRT variants underscores the importance of continued monitoring and research to combat the evolving threat of COVID-19.