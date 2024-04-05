$30 million heist: Thieves rob security company in Los Angeles

In one of the largest cash heists in Los Angeles history, thieves managed to steal up to $30 million from a money storage facility in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. The burglary, which occurred without the alarm being triggered, was only discovered when the vault was opened on Monday by business operators.

The FBI and LAPD are now working together to investigate the heist, with the federal agency taking the lead on inquiries. The fact that only a select few individuals would have known about the money in the safe has left authorities puzzled as to how the thieves were able to pull off such a sophisticated break-in.

Described as elaborate, the break-in suggests that the perpetrators were experienced and well-versed with the security system in place at the facility. Sylmar, the location of the crime, is situated approximately 23 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

The sheer amount of money stolen in this heist makes it one of the most significant in the city’s history, raising concerns about the security measures in place at money storage facilities. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

For updates on this developing story, stay tuned to the McCreary County Record.