Aftershocks rattle Northeast after rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits region

A major earthquake struck parts of the Northeastern United States on Friday morning, leaving residents stunned and authorities on high alert. The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt from Washington, DC to New York City to Maine, making it the third largest quake in the area in the last five decades.

This quake, the strongest in New Jersey in over 240 years, caused disruptions to work and school life as millions of people across hundreds of miles felt the rare event. Initially mistaking it for a passing truck or train, residents soon realized they were experiencing an earthquake.

Fortunately, minimal damage and no injuries were reported, but authorities warned of potential aftershocks with a 74% chance of magnitude 3 and above. Train and air travel were affected, with flights to airports in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Newark initially halted.

In the wake of the quake, authorities urged buildings to be inspected for structural damage, particularly in areas where buildings may not be up to date with the latest earthquake codes. As life in the affected areas returns to normal, residents are grateful for their safety and continue to prepare for any future seismic activity.