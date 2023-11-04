Al Pacino ordered to pay $30K monthly child support to Noor Alfallah – McCreary County Record

Al Pacino, the renowned Hollywood actor, has agreed to pay his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, a whopping $30,000 every month in child support for their adorable four-month-old son, Roman. This decision was made by the court, which also granted joint custody to both parents, with Alfallah being given primary physical custody.

In addition to the monthly payment, Pacino will provide a significant lump sum of $110,000 to assist Alfallah with relocation and other expenses related to Roman’s upbringing. Moreover, the generous actor has pledged to deposit $15,000 annually into a specialized college savings account for the future educational needs of their child.

Furthermore, Pacino has taken full responsibility for any healthcare costs not covered by insurance, as well as for any extracurricular activities and lessons Roman may wish to pursue. This exemplary commitment to the well-being of their child showcases Pacino’s dedication as a father.

While the couple’s relationship has had its ups and downs, they have managed to reach a compromise in order to maintain an amicable atmosphere for the sake of their beloved son. This indicates their dedication to Roman’s best interests and highlights their ability to work together as co-parents.

Interestingly, it was revealed that Alfallah had filed for physical custody back in September. However, a representative for Pacino has made it clear that they were still together during that time, implying that their separation occurred after the filing.

It is important to note that Pacino already has three other children from previous relationships. Therefore, his experience in fatherhood will undoubtedly contribute positively to his relationship with Roman and his ability to provide ongoing support.

In conclusion, Al Pacino’s agreement to pay $30,000 per month in child support for his four-month-old son, coupled with the court’s decision to grant joint custody to both parents, exemplifies his commitment to being an involved and dedicated father. This news highlights the importance of prioritizing the best interests of children during separations and showcases Pacino’s ability to navigate complex family dynamics while ensuring the well-being of his loved ones.