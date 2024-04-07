Android Google app testing a bottom search bar redesign

The latest update from Google has left many users excited about the new bottom search bar redesign that is currently being tested. Originally introduced in 2021 and revamped in late 2023, the bottom search bar is now undergoing further changes with a Material 3 redesign.

One user has already encountered this new design on Google Search for Android, which features a pill-shaped tab indicator and a tall search field above the bottom bar. The redesign also includes a sheet container for a more consistent look and utilizes a default blue tint instead of Dynamic Color, making it stand out even more.

While the redesign takes up more space on the results page, it eliminates the Google logo at the top, giving the app a more modern look. Users are hopeful that this new design will be rolled out to a wider audience in the future, as it provides a sleek and updated user experience.

Overall, the bottom search bar redesign is a step towards a more cohesive and visually appealing design for Google’s search interface. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.