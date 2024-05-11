Sam Altman teases OpenAI demo Monday that feels like magic

OpenAI Set to Unveil Exciting Updates

The anticipation is building as OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, has teased that the company will be making a groundbreaking announcement on Monday. Altman hinted that the announcement will introduce “new stuff” that will “feel like magic” to users.

Contrary to speculation, Altman confirmed that the announcement will not be about GPT-5 or a new search engine. However, reports have surfaced suggesting that OpenAI may be working on releasing a ChatGPT search feature in the near future.

According to Altman, the startup is gearing up to reveal updates to ChatGPT and GPT-4, which he describes as something that “people will love.” These updates are expected to enhance user experience and further demonstrate OpenAI’s commitment to innovation in artificial intelligence technology.

This exclusive story is currently available to Business Insider subscribers, inviting readers to become Insiders to access the latest updates firsthand. Stay tuned for Monday’s announcement to see what exciting developments OpenAI has in store for its users.