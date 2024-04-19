Arrest of Ilhan Omars daughter at Columbia protest criticized by AOC and Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, was arrested during a protest at Columbia University, sparking criticism from her fellow ‘Squad’ members, Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. The protest, which focused on Palestinian human rights, turned disruptive, leading to the arrests of Hirsi and 107 other protestors.

Ocasio-Cortez questioned the crackdown on the protesters, while Tlaib called the response ‘appalling.’ The arrests came after Columbia’s President authorized the NYPD to clear out the tent city encampment set up by the protestors. Hirsi, a student at Barnard College, was suspended following her arrest and has refused to comment on the incident.

Administrators at Barnard warned students of potential suspensions if they did not leave the encampment, resulting in multiple sanctions being handed out. Despite the attention surrounding the incident, Rep. Ilhan Omar has not publicly addressed her daughter’s arrest.

The arrests have raised questions about the limits of free speech and protest on college campuses, as well as the treatment of Palestinian human rights activists. The incident has also highlighted the tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the role of universities in facilitating political discourse.

As the story continues to unfold, many are watching to see how Hirsi’s arrest and the response from Columbia University will impact the ongoing debate surrounding Palestinian rights and activism on college campuses.