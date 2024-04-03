Behind the Scenes of Making Eclipse Glasses: Insights from McCreary County Record

Residents of McCreary County are gearing up for the upcoming total solar eclipse that will cross North America on Monday, and one company based in Bartlett, Tennessee is playing a key role in providing the necessary equipment for safe viewing.

American Paper Optics, known for producing 3D glasses for theme parks and movie theaters, has shifted its focus to making eclipse glasses in preparation for the rare celestial event. The company’s President and CEO has described the upcoming eclipse as the equivalent of 30 Super Bowls, highlighting the significance of this event for the company.

The process of making eclipse glasses is similar to making 3D glasses, but with one main difference – the use of specially tested and International Organization for Standardization-certified lenses that can protect the eyes during the eclipse. American Paper Optics has become a leading supplier of eclipse glasses, drawing on their experience from previous eclipses and supplying glasses to other countries in the path of eclipses.

As residents in McCreary County make plans to view the solar eclipse, they can rest assured knowing that American Paper Optics is providing high-quality eclipse glasses for safe viewing. With the company’s expertise and experience in producing these specialized glasses, residents can enjoy the celestial event without compromising their eye safety.