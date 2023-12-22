Biden Grants Pardons for Select Marijuana Offenses – McCreary County Record

President Joe Biden Has Issued Pardons for Certain Marijuana Offenses

In a recent proclamation, President Joe Biden has taken further action to address marijuana offenses by pardoning individuals convicted of possession under federal law. This expands on his previous actions from last year, which focused on individuals convicted of possession.

These new pardons specifically target “additional offenses of simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. law” that were not covered by the previous proclamation in 2022. President Biden argues that criminal records for marijuana use and possession have created unnecessary barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities, and it is time to correct these injustices.

Furthermore, President Biden called on governors to follow suit and take similar actions with state marijuana-related offenses. He emphasized his opposition to imprisoning individuals solely for the use or possession of marijuana. By making these pardons, the President hopes to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by such offenses.

At this time, the exact number of people who will benefit from these new pardons is not yet clear. However, it is a step towards rectifying the injustices caused by previous policies.

In addition to the pardons, President Biden is also commuting the prison sentences of 11 individuals convicted of nonviolent drug offenses, including some who have received mandatory life sentences. The White House clarified that these individuals would have been eligible for reduced sentences under current reforms, showcasing the President’s commitment to addressing sentencing disparities.

This is not the first time President Biden has shown his support for criminal justice reform. In April, he granted clemency to 31 individuals convicted of drug-related offenses. During his 2020 campaign, President Biden called for the automatic expungement of cannabis use convictions, highlighting his ongoing dedication to this issue.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services recommended in August that marijuana restrictions be eased by reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug. However, marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug by the DEA.

These actions reflect a growing momentum for marijuana reform and a shift in attitudes towards its criminalization. As President Biden continues to address these issues, the hope is that more individuals will have the opportunity to rebuild their lives without the burden of past marijuana convictions.