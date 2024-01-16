Blood Oxygen Feature Dropped by Apple to Avoid Watch Import Ban: Reports

Apple’s Blood Oxygen Functionality in Jeopardy as Import Ban Appeal Continues

In a shocking turn of events, Apple may be forced to remove the blood oxygen functionality from its upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models if its appeal of the import ban does not succeed. The renowned tech giant has been locked in a legal battle with medical device maker Masimo, which claims that certain Apple Watch models infringe on its blood oxygen monitoring technology patents.

According to reports, Masimo recently filed a claim alleging that US Customs and Border Protection has determined that Apple’s redesigned watches fall outside the scope of the import ban. The import ban, initially enforced on December 26, temporarily paused by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, has been a major setback for Apple’s latest smartwatches.

Interestingly, Apple has informed US Customs and Border Protection that the redesigned watches do not contain pulse oximetry functionality. This claim puts Apple in a complex situation as it anticipated the functionality to be a significant selling point for its upcoming smartwatches.

Apple, however, remains optimistic about its chances as it awaits a decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on its motion for a stay of the import ban. The company expects a ruling as early as Tuesday, which could potentially provide some clarity on the matter.

The stakes are high for Apple, as the blood oxygen monitoring feature has become increasingly popular among consumers, especially during the ongoing pandemic. By recording the level of oxygen saturation in the blood, the Apple Watch offers valuable health insights to users. Therefore, the potential removal of this functionality could disappoint many Apple enthusiasts who were eagerly awaiting these new models.

This ongoing legal battle has sparked widespread debate and speculation within the tech industry. Apple’s move to appeal the import ban is seen by many as an attempt to protect its market dominance and prevent potential financial losses. On the other hand, Masimo’s claim has highlighted the importance of intellectual property rights and the need to safeguard innovations in the medical field.

As the Apple-Masimo dispute continues to unfold, the outcome of the appeal and its impact on the future of Apple’s smartwatches remains uncertain. For now, all eyes are on the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, whose decision could shape the trajectory of this high-stakes battle between two industry giants.