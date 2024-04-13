Complications From Alcohol Use Are Rising Among Women – McCreary County Record

A recent study published in JAMA Health Forum has shed light on the alarming trend of rising alcohol consumption among women leading to higher rates of death and disease. The study analyzed insurance claims data from 2017 to 2021, involving over 14 million Americans aged 15 and above.

The research found that women between the ages of 40 and 64 were significantly more likely than anticipated to suffer from serious complications such as alcohol-related cardiovascular and liver disease, and severe withdrawal during the initial year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Timothy Naimi, director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, highlighted that alcohol consumption in the United States has been steadily increasing over the past two decades.

A recent study revealed that between 2016 and 2021, deaths from excessive alcohol use in the US surged by nearly 30 percent. Although men historically have had higher rates of drinking-related deaths, the gap between men and women is starting to narrow, with deaths among women escalating at a faster pace. Dr. Bryant Shuey, lead author of the study and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, emphasized the importance of addressing this concerning trend and its impact on public health.

The findings of this study underscore the urgent need for increased awareness and interventions to address the growing issue of alcohol-related deaths among women. The research serves as a wake-up call for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and individuals to prioritize efforts to curb excessive alcohol consumption and prevent associated health consequences.