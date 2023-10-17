Considering a COVID Booster? 7 Key Factors to Keep in Mind

Title: Updated COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Available, Experts Recommend Considering Personal Factors

Subtitle: Over 7 million Americans have received the booster, but many remain undecided

In the fight against COVID-19, an updated booster vaccine has been made available since last month, with over 7 million Americans already opting to receive the additional dose. However, there remains a significant portion of the population that is undecided about whether and when to get the booster shot.

Understanding the uncertainty surrounding booster shots, experts suggest that the decision should depend on various factors such as one’s health status, risk tolerance, timing of last infection, and other personal considerations. Additionally, the new booster specifically targets the XBB.1.5 variant, even though it is no longer in circulation. Research indicates that it can still prevent severe disease from other omicron variants, including EG.5, FL.1.5.1, HV.1, and XBB.1.16.6.

Individuals who are at higher risk for severe infection, such as those with weakened immune systems, are strongly encouraged to consider taking extra precautions and getting the booster. Moreover, it has been scientifically proven that pregnant individuals can safely receive the vaccine at any time during pregnancy to ensure the safety and well-being of both parent and baby.

Additionally, people who are medically vulnerable or have compromised immune systems due to medications or treatments are advised to get a booster shot to increase their protection against the virus. On the other hand, if individuals have a major life event approaching, it may be beneficial to get the booster sooner. However, if the event is more than three to four months away, waiting may be a more appropriate option.

It also remains crucial to note that individuals who have recently recovered from COVID-19 may still have some protection against the virus for approximately three to four months. While it is uncertain whether COVID-19 will worsen again, experts are suggesting that a winter peak, similar to previous years, may occur.

In terms of co-administering vaccines, it is safe to receive both a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster simultaneously. However, individuals who have experienced side effects in the past may consider spacing out the doses.

When it comes to vaccine efficacy, all authorized vaccines have shown similar effectiveness, so the specific type of vaccine is less important. If an individual has previously experienced severe side effects from an mRNA vaccine, they may want to consider trying a different vaccine this time.

While younger and healthier individuals are less likely to face severe illness or death from COVID-19, getting the booster can provide added protection against infection and help reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to more vulnerable individuals.

Ultimately, the decision to get a booster remains a personal one, dependent on individual preferences and considerations. It is essential to gather information, consult with healthcare professionals, and make an informed choice for one’s own health and the well-being of those around them.

This article was made possible through funding for health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare. It should be noted that the foundation does not have any editorial influence in the publication.