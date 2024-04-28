Cops arrest 200 anti-Israel protesters at college campuses across US — while Columbia leaders dither

Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protesters Arrested at US College Campuses

In a wave of protests across college campuses in the US, hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators were arrested on Saturday. The protests, organized in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, led to chaos and clashes with law enforcement.

Videos from the protests showed demonstrators singing “Free, free Palestine” and holding umbrellas pointed at police before clashes ensued. At colleges such as Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University, and Washington University, over 200 protesters were arrested.

At Columbia University, administrators are currently negotiating with student leaders who are holding the campus hostage. The protests led to 33 arrests at an encampment, resulting in a lockdown at Washington University. Green Party candidate Jill Stein and her campaign managers were among those arrested at Columbia.

At Indiana University, 23 protesters were arrested as riot police pushed forward to disperse the crowd. Demonstrators at Washington University demanded an end to the war in Gaza and called for the university to cut ties with Boeing.

Despite the administration setting a deadline for the removal of encampments, protests are ongoing at Columbia University. Over 100 protesters were arrested at Northeastern University, with an additional 69 arrested at Arizona State University.

Since April 18, when the NYPD was called to clear encampments at Columbia University, over 700 protesters have been arrested on college campuses. The demonstrations highlight the growing tension and activism surrounding the conflict in the Middle East.