Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unexpected visit to Beijing to discuss the future of Full Self-Driving software and data transfer permissions. The meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang highlighted Tesla’s success in China as a model of economic cooperation between the U.S. and China.

Tesla’s entry into the Chinese market began in 2018 when they reached an agreement with Chinese authorities to build a plant in Shanghai, their first outside of the U.S. During his visit, Musk hinted that the Full Self-Driving software could soon be available to customers in China, pending regulatory approval.

One of the key topics of discussion was the transfer of data collected in China overseas to enhance autonomous driving technology. Musk emphasized the importance of using this data to train algorithms for future developments in self-driving vehicles.

The timing of Musk’s visit coincides with the Beijing auto show, where Tesla notably did not have a booth. The unexpected appearance of GM CEO Mary Barra further intensified the spotlight on electric vehicles and autonomous technology.

In a commentary published by Tesla’s vice president in China, autonomous driving technologies were touted as the next growth engine for the EV industry. Musk also announced plans for new, more affordable models and the introduction of a “robotaxi” equipped with self-driving capabilities.

Despite these developments, concerns about Tesla’s growth trajectory have caused shares to drop nearly a third since the beginning of the year. However, Musk’s visit to China reaffirms the company’s commitment to innovation and expansion in one of the world’s largest automotive markets.