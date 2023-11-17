UAW Members Approve New Contract with Ford, Stellantis, GM

Title: Union Members Ratify New Contracts Securing Pay Increases in the Automotive Industry

In a significant development for the automotive industry, union members at Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors have overwhelmingly ratified a new 4½-year contract. The contract brings a sigh of relief to workers and paves the way for much-needed pay increases. Following a six-week strike in September and October, the negotiations have culminated in a deal that guarantees substantial benefits for employees.

The highlights of the contract include an impressive 11% pay increase, an outcome achieved after arduous negotiations and a strike. Ford employees, represented by the United Automobile Workers (UAW), voted in favor of the contract by an overwhelming majority of 67%. This agreement will remain in effect until April 30, 2028.

Although the voting is officially set to conclude on Friday, it is widely anticipated that the contract will be easily ratified by the workers. The negotiations were undertaken after UAW members embarked on a strike starting from September 15 until late October, demonstrating their commitment to securing better wages and conditions.

Significantly, the freshly ratified contract guarantees an overall pay increase of 25% over the course of its duration. Moreover, it reintroduces cost-of-living adjustments and accelerates the timeline for workers to reach top wages from the previous eight years to just three years. Strengthening workers’ rights, the agreement also protects their ability to strike in the event of plant closures.

Both the UAW and automakers have enthusiastically described the contract as “record-breaking” due to the substantial pay increases it entails. The negotiated settlements also enable union members to regain benefits they had relinquished during the challenging period of the Great Recession.

Although GM workers approved the contract, they did so by a narrower margin compared to their counterparts at Ford. UAW President Shawn Fain perceives the contracts as a victory, but also acknowledges them as part of a broader strategy to restore and secure additional benefits for workers.

It is expected that Stellantis employees will approve the deal with a similar margin as Ford workers once the voting concludes. It is important to note that each of the Big Three automakers’ workers is independently conducting the voting process to decide whether to accept or reject the contracts.

The ratification of these contracts sets a positive precedent, serving as a testament to the collective power of unions and ensuring fair compensation for the hardworking employees in the automotive sector.