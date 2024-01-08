Emma Stone Playfully Refers to Taylor Swift as ‘an A—hole’ at the Golden Globes

Emma Stone, the talented Hollywood actress, has taken the Golden Globe stage by storm once again, winning the prestigious award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her exceptional performance in the film “Poor Things.” The McCreary County Record is delighted to share this exciting news with our readers.

During her acceptance speech, Stone charmed the audience with her wit and humor. She playfully mentioned Taylor Swift cheering for her in the crowd, jokingly referring to her as an “a–hole.” However, she quickly clarified that she was actually thrilled to have Swift’s support in the room.

Stone’s outstanding portrayal in “Poor Things” has been hailed by Rolling Stone as a true testament to her immense talent. The publication describes her performance as a compelling display of her versatility and acting prowess. Stone has truly proven once again why she is one of the industry’s most respected and accomplished actresses.

Before filming “Poor Things,” Stone and her fellow cast members went the extra mile to prepare for their roles. They strengthened their bond by engaging in theater games and taking the time to get to know each other. This camaraderie undoubtedly contributed to the chemistry evident on-screen, enhancing the overall impact of the film.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos, known for his unique storytelling, collaborated closely with Stone on the film’s sex scenes. Lanthimos praised Stone’s fearlessness and understanding in approaching these sensitive moments, highlighting their strong working relationship. Their successful collaboration is not surprising given their history of working together on four previous films, which undoubtedly allowed for effective communication and a shorthand on set.

“Poor Things” delves into the complex depths of human desire, fearlessly exploring various aspects of this universal theme. The film fearlessly showcases explicit scenes that further emphasize its unflinching examination of the human psyche. Audiences can expect a truly immersive and thought-provoking cinematic experience from Stone and the entire cast.

In conclusion, Emma Stone’s well-deserved Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Poor Things” is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication. Her impeccable performance, coupled with her witty on-stage banter, further cements her status as one of the industry’s most beloved stars. “Poor Things,” a collaboration between Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, promises to be an exciting exploration of human desire that pushes boundaries and captivates audiences.