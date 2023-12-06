English National Opera Relocates to Manchester Due to Pressures – McCreary County Record

English National Opera (ENO) has announced plans to establish a new base in Manchester, following the loss of its grant from Arts Council England. The renowned company, which has been operating since 1931, was granted a one-time grant by the Arts Council to explore a new model, potentially outside of London.

The decision to relocate the company has faced opposition from numerous leaders, artists, and audience members. ENO has a rich history of delivering groundbreaking opera productions, and many fear that moving away from London could diminish its cultural significance. Stuart Murphy, former CEO of ENO, initially criticized the plan, calling it “absurd” and “insane,” leading to a strain in relations between the company and officials in Manchester.

This move to Manchester reignites the ongoing debate about whether smaller cities can adequately support a major opera company. ENO believes that Manchester offers a unique opportunity to access a diverse audience and expand its operatic repertoire at a local, national, and international scale.

In a statement, ENO expressed its enthusiasm for embarking on new adventures with partners, artists, and audiences in Greater Manchester. The company aims to collaborate with local institutions and establish a strong presence within the city’s cultural landscape.

The decision to establish a new base in Manchester reflects ENO’s commitment to reaching wider audiences and embracing new models of opera production. By expanding beyond London, ENO hopes to challenge existing norms and create innovative experiences that resonate with audiences across the country.

While some may still question the feasibility of a major opera company thriving outside of the capital, ENO’s bold move is a testament to its determination to remain relevant and accessible. By setting up a base in Manchester, ENO hopes to revitalize the opera scene in a vibrant and culturally diverse city.

As plans for the new base unfold, it remains to be seen whether ENO’s venture into Manchester will be a resounding success or a contentious experiment. Nevertheless, this move represents an exciting chapter in ENO’s history and a significant development for the Manchester cultural scene.