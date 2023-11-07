Epic vs Google Antitrust Trial Begins Today – McCreary County Record

Jury Trial Between Epic Games and Google over Antitrust Claims Set to Begin Today

In a landmark case that could have significant implications for the video game industry, a jury trial between gaming giant Epic Games and tech behemoth Google is scheduled to commence today. The dispute, which originated in 2020, centers around antitrust allegations made by Epic Games against Google.

The contention between the two companies first surfaced when Epic Games introduced a hotfix to its popular game, Fortnite, designed to circumvent the 30% in-game transaction fees imposed by Google. In response, Google promptly removed Fortnite from its Play store, prompting Epic Games to file an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant. Google, in turn, countersued Epic Games for breach of contract.

At the crux of the case lies Epic Games’ argument that Google’s insistence on developers using the Play store’s payment system is anti-competitive. The trial is expected to commence with high-profile testimonies from Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games.

Google has vehemently rejected Epic Games’ allegations, claiming that their requirements are not anti-competitive. According to Google, Android provides developers with the flexibility to distribute their apps through various app stores or directly to users through the web. They contend that Epic Games’ arguments are baseless and lack merit.

This battle against Google is not the only legal tussle Epic Games currently finds itself embroiled in. The gaming company is also locked in a similar dispute against tech giant Apple over its App Store policies. In a recent antitrust trial between Epic Games and Apple, the judge ruled largely in favor of Apple, dealing a blow to Epic Games’ endeavors. However, both parties are appealing the decision, and the case is being escalated to the Supreme Court.

Epic Games is not confining its legal pursuits to the United States alone. The company is also pursuing legal action against Google in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

As the jury trial between Epic Games and Google commences today, the eyes of the gaming industry are focused on the outcome. The verdict could have far-reaching consequences for app developers and the wider tech industry, ultimately shaping the future landscape of digital transactions and app distribution. The trial promises to be a watershed moment that could redefine the relationships between tech giants and developers in this ever-evolving digital age. Stay tuned for updates as this legal battle unfolds.