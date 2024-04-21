Exciting new MTB technology from Fox, Atherton, Box, Michelin and more

The Sea Otter Classic 2024 recently took place, bringing together mountain biking enthusiasts from around the world to showcase the latest and greatest in bike technology. Attendees were treated to a display of new, shiny, prototype, and cool mountain bike tech from top brands in the industry.

One of the standout products debuted at the event was the new lightweight XC fork from Fox. Featuring a reverse arch design and Grip SL damper, this fork is sure to make waves in the competitive world of cross-country racing.

Atherton Bikes also made a splash with the reveal of their more affordable S-Range 170 alloy enduro bike. Designed for riders looking to tackle challenging terrain without breaking the bank, this bike is sure to be a hit among enduro enthusiasts.

Box One introduced a premium 9-speed drivetrain with a one-piece steel cassette, providing riders with smooth and reliable shifting for their off-road adventures. WolfTooth showcased their RipSaw platform pedals, catering to flat pedal users looking for grip and durability.

Praxis brought back Gamut’s Podium pedals, forging a stronger pedal body for increased performance on the trail. Maxxis unveiled the Aspen ST XC racing tyre, perfect for those looking to gain an edge in their racing pursuits.

Michelin introduced the new DH16 downhill tires, designed specifically for dry hardpack conditions to provide riders with maximum traction and control. And Cannondale caught the eye of attendees with their Lab71 Scalpel, featuring a premium build and smokey paint job for a sleek and stylish look.

Overall, the Sea Otter Classic 2024 was a showcase of innovation and quality in the mountain biking world, leaving attendees excited for the future of the sport.