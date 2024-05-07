Exclusive: New details on Motorolas upcoming foldable Razr phone

Leaked Images Hint at Minimal Changes to Upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Leaked images of the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have surfaced, suggesting that there may not be many changes from the previous model. The last iteration, the Razr 40 Ultra, was released in June 2023 and came with a fresh design and an array of new features.

The leaked images indicate that the new Razr 50 Ultra will sport a similar design to its predecessor, with two cameras on the outside and the option for different colored backplates. Rumored color variants include blue, orange, and green. Additionally, it is speculated that the new Razr may come equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, providing users with ample space for their files and applications.

While specific details about the device are still scarce, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Based on last year’s schedule, it is likely that Motorola will announce further details about the Razr 50 Ultra soon.

Motorola fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the official unveiling of the Razr 50 Ultra and are hopeful for more information about its features and capabilities. Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for the latest updates on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra as they become available.