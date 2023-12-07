Exclusive: Taylor Swift Secretly Attends Emma Stones Poor Things Premiere in NYC – McCreary County Record

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at New York City Premiere of Emma Stone’s “Poor Things”

New York City – In a surprising turn of events, global pop sensation Taylor Swift made a covert appearance at the New York City premiere of Emma Stone’s highly anticipated film, “Poor Things.” While Swift opted to avoid the red carpet, her attendance was confirmed by representatives and quickly became the talk of the town.

Dressed in an elegant long black dress and accompanied by a stylish black coat, Swift slipped into the venue without drawing much attention. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to share photos and videos on social media, sparking a buzz among Swifties around the world.

During the event, Entertainment Tonight managed to catch up with Emma Stone, who plays the lead role in “Poor Things,” and the subject of Swift’s presence naturally came up. When asked about the rumors surrounding Swift’s song “When Emma Falls in Love,” Stone cheekily suggested interrogating Swift herself for answers. She also jokingly remarked about the influential person’s attendance, referring to Swift being named Time’s Person of the Year in 2023.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos, known for his enigmatic nature, played coy when approached about the possibility of a special guest. Lanthimos kept the suspense alive, providing no hints regarding Swift’s involvement in the film or the premiere.

Meanwhile, actress Margaret Qualley, a fellow leading cast member, remained tight-lipped when probed about the attendance of Time’s Person of the Year. Whether Swift’s presence at the premiere was related to this prestigious title or her genuine support for Stone’s new project remained a mystery.

“Poor Things,” in addition to showcasing the talents of Stone and Swift, boasts an impressive cast including Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and Jarrod Carmichael. The film centers around the captivating story of Bella Baxter, who embarks on a thrilling adventure alongside lawyer Duncan Wedderburn. As the narrative unfolds, Bella becomes a symbol of resilience, championing equality and liberation.

Fans and movie enthusiasts can catch “Poor Things” when it hits theaters nationwide on December 8th. The secrecy surrounding Taylor Swift’s involvement in the project only adds to the anticipation, making this premiere an event not to be missed. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to witness the magic of “Poor Things” on the big screen.