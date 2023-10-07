Finalization of Activision Blizzard Acquisition by Microsoft Expected on October 13 – McCreary County Record

Microsoft’s Journey to Acquire Activision Blizzard Nearing Its End

After a long and winding road, Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard is finally coming to a close. According to a source familiar with the matter, the deal is expected to be finalized on Friday, October 13, bringing an end to the months of negotiation and anticipation.

Originally, the deadline for the agreement was set for October 18, giving both parties enough time to address any regulatory concerns. However, Microsoft’s legal department still needs to navigate some legal challenges before the deal can be officially sealed.

Fortunately for Microsoft, the Competition and Markets Authority has already granted preliminary approval for the acquisition. However, a final assessment by the regulatory authority is still pending.

For both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, this acquisition is viewed as a significant victory. This deal comes on the heels of Microsoft’s triumph over the Federal Trade Commission in July, further solidifying their position in the gaming industry.

The journey towards this acquisition began almost two years ago when leaked documents revealed Microsoft’s plans for a hybrid console and their desire to acquire other companies. It has been a lengthy and complex process, but it seems that Microsoft is finally ready to move on from this matter.

