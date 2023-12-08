Finding Jewish Joy in Challenging Times: A Celebration of Hanukkah

Title: Embracing Joy Amidst Conflict: Hanukkah Celebrations Amid Israel-Hamas War and Rising Antisemitism

As tensions continue to rise in the Israel-Hamas conflict and antisemitic incidents on the rise globally, Jewish individuals are determined to celebrate Hanukkah and spread joy in the face of adversity. One such individual is Becca Cuellar, a 36-year-old Hollywood casting director, who is decorating her apartment and hosting a Hanukkah party to commemorate the joyous holiday.

Cuellar acknowledges the importance of celebrating joy amid escalating antisemitism and aims to live her life as joyously as possible. She believes that embracing happiness and togetherness is a powerful response to the darkness cast by prejudice and hatred towards Jews.

Two organizations, NuRoots and OneTable, are also contributing to the spirit of Hanukkah celebrations by bringing young Jews together and reconnecting them with their faith and community. These organizations are even extending financial support to hosts, helping cover the costs of food for dinners held in various locations around Los Angeles on Friday nights.

These dinners are part of the weeklong festivities known as Infinite Light, which offers a wide range of events. From a grand party at the prestigious Petersen Automotive Museum to an exciting burlesque show titled Gelty Pleasures, the celebrations aim to bring the Jewish community together to celebrate the festival of lights.

Hosting the Gelty Pleasures show is Raymond Zachary, a cantorial soloist and drag performer, who reflects on the resilience of Jews and queer people in the face of adversity. Zachary believes that by embracing their identity and celebrating with pride, both communities can exemplify strength and inspire others during challenging times.

Asher Gellis, the founder and CEO of JQ International, a queer Jewish group, shares a similar sentiment. Gellis emphasizes that coming together as Jews and celebrating proudly serves as a means to experience Jewish joy and confront the darkness that often surrounds them.

While the Israel-Hamas war rages on and antisemitism persists, the determination to elevate joy and celebrate Hanukkah serves as a beacon of hope for the Jewish community. Through initiatives like Infinite Light and gatherings organized by NuRoots and OneTable, Jewish individuals are proving that unity, resilience, and celebration can conquer even the most challenging circumstances.