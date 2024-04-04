First-Look Preview: Bringing the Pirate Life to a Tactical RPG

McCreary County Record:

Exciting new details have emerged about the highly anticipated pirate-themed tactical RPG, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, set to be released by Savage Level in the Spring of 2024.

Inspired by the classic adventure novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, the game puts players into the shoes of Captain Flint as they lead a crew of pirates in search of lost treasure during the golden age of piracy. Featuring turn-based combat on hex-tile battlefields, players must rely on luck with dice rolls to determine the outcome of their actions.

One of the key features of the game is the importance of crew synergies, with players able to power up their skills by pairing crew members with similar or complementing archetypes. Additionally, loot plays a valuable role in the game, with players able to acquire it through various means such as social engagements and negotiating their way out of combat.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion offers a unique and refreshing take on the tactical RPG genre by combining the adventurous pirate lifestyle with engaging role-playing elements. The game promises an immersive experience for players interested in the pirate setting for video games.

Gamers and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the release of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, which is sure to deliver an exciting and captivating gameplay experience when it hits shelves in the Spring of 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling new game.