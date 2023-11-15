Galaxy S21 units in the US receive November 2023 security update

Samsung recently rolled out the much-awaited November 2023 security update for its Galaxy S21 series in the United States. This update specifically applies to carrier-locked models of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The latest firmware version that accompanies this update is G99xUSQS9EWK1, which aims to address a total of 65 security-related bugs. While the update primarily focuses on enhancing device security, users should note that it does not introduce any new features or improvements to the overall performance.

To access the update, users have two options. The first one involves navigating to the Settings menu and selecting the Software Update tab. Alternatively, users can manually flash the update onto their devices by utilizing a computer running Windows OS and the Odin tool.

While this update may not deliver any exciting new features, Samsung enthusiasts can look forward to the next software update for the Galaxy S21 series. Rumors suggest that this upcoming update will bring the highly anticipated Android 14-based One UI 6.0.

For a sneak peek into the impending software update, users can watch a video showcasing the latest features and changes that will soon be available for the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung’s commitment to providing timely security updates only reinforces its dedication to ensuring user privacy and device security. With the release of the November 2023 patch, Galaxy S21 users can experience improved protection against potential vulnerabilities. Stay tuned for further updates and enhancements from Samsung as they continue to enhance the smartphone experience for their users.