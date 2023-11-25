Hopes Rise as Thai Nationals Among First Released in Israel-Hamas Deal – McCreary County Record

Title: Ten Thai Nationals Among the First Released in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal

In a significant development, ten Thai nationals have been freed as part of the recent cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. This promising release has raised hopes for the families of the abducted individuals in Thailand. Among the captives believed to be released is Anucha Angkaew, who was kidnapped from a kibbutz in southern Israel approximately seven weeks ago.

With approximately two dozen Thai nationals still held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Thailand serves as one of Israel’s most significant sources of migrant labor. Tragically, Thailand has also witnessed a high death toll of 39 citizens during the conflict.

Initially, the Thai Prime Minister declared the release of 12 nationals. However, the foreign ministry of Qatar later confirmed that the correct number was ten, leaving the reason for the discrepancy unclear at this point.

Anucha’s family expressed relief upon hearing about the cease-fire agreement and eagerly anticipates his return in the near future. They remain hopeful that this positive momentum will eventually lead to the release of the remaining hostages.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly welcomed the liberation of the hostages and applauded the four-day truce agreed upon by Israel. They expressed sincere desire that such a positive atmosphere can be sustained to secure the freedom of the rest of the Thai hostages.

Interestingly, there have been reports suggesting that the release of the Thai captives may occur through a separate deal brokered by Iran, unrelated to the Israel-Hamas agreement. Thai-Muslim politicians, who have maintained contact with Hamas, have reportedly been assured that all Thai hostages will be freed during any future cease-fire.

As tensions gradually de-escalate in the conflict zone, the release of these ten Thai nationals signifies a significant step forward in the path towards peace. The cease-fire agreement holds the promise of reuniting families and bringing relief to countless individuals caught in the crossfire of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.