House to Vote on Israel Bill Soon, Johnson Announces

House Speaker Mike Johnson is leading the charge for a vote on aid for Israel following Iran’s recent attack. In response to the escalating tensions in the region, Johnson has proposed including aid for Ukraine in the legislation as well.

House Republicans have expressed their unwavering support for Israel, a key U.S. ally, and are working on putting together the details of the aid package. However, securing funding for both Israel and Ukraine has faced opposition in Congress.

Initially, Johnson rejected a $95 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan passed by the Senate. The Senate, in turn, refused to consider a House Republican proposal that tied aid to Israel to domestic spending cuts.

Despite the challenges, Johnson remains committed to assisting Ukraine and is actively working on structuring a foreign aid package. He is facing resistance from some Republicans and Democrats regarding aid for both Ukraine and Israel, but is determined to garner support for the legislation.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, Johnson’s efforts to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine are seen as crucial in maintaining stability and security. The upcoming vote in the House will be a crucial step in determining the future of U.S. support for these key allies.