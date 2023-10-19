House Vote Postponed as Jordan Supports Empowering McHenry as Interim Speaker: Live Updates – McCreary County Record

divided on next steps for electing new speaker’

Headline: ‘Stalemate in Speaker Election Causes Gridlock in the House, Republicans Divided’

Lawmakers at the United States House of Representatives have reached a standstill in the election process for a new speaker, as they failed to make any progress towards a resolution. This has resulted in a gridlock, with crucial legislation unable to be approved without a speaker in place.

The House Republicans were not able to reach a consensus on a proposal presented by Rep. Jim Jordan. The proposal suggested that Rep. Patrick McHenry be empowered as the interim speaker until January. However, the plan faced rejection from House Republicans, leaving the role of speaker vacant.

Rep. John Rutherford, concerned about the effect of the deadlock, urged Jim Jordan to withdraw from the speakership race. However, Jordan remained steadfast in his commitment to the race, despite lacking support from some members of his own party.

The proposal to empower McHenry as acting speaker also faced a divide among Republicans. Some supported granting McHenry limited powers as interim speaker, while others were opposed to the idea.

McHenry, already holding some limited powers as interim speaker, has been unable to fully carry out the responsibilities of the position due to the lack of consensus among Republicans.

The impasse in the speaker election has caused significant uncertainty in the House. Without a speaker, the passage of critical legislation has become challenging, putting various important initiatives at risk.

House Republicans are now left divided on the next steps in the process of electing a new speaker. It remains unclear how this deadlock will be resolved and when the House will be able to move forward with essential legislative actions.

The situation is developing as lawmakers from both parties continue to engage in discussions and negotiations to break the deadlock and select a new speaker who can unite and lead the House effectively.