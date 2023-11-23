Insights from a Former Google Maps Designer: Identifying the Flaws in Todays Maps

Former Google Maps designer, Elizabeth Laraki, has recently voiced her criticism of the latest color changes in the popular navigation app. In an article published on the McCreary County Record website, Laraki suggests several improvements to simplify the app and make it more user-friendly.

Laraki argues that the new colors in Google Maps make it appear “colder, less accurate, and less human.” She believes that the vibrant and dynamic colors previously used in the app provided a more welcoming and intuitive experience for users.

One of the main issues Laraki identifies is the presence of 11 different elements overlaying the map, causing information overload. To address this, she proposes removing unnecessary elements and making the map the focal point. Her proposed version of Google Maps retains the search box and bottom bar but eliminates everything else from the map.

To maintain accessibility to certain features, Laraki suggests moving functions like My Location and map layers to the bottom bar. Additionally, she proposes that Explore overlays should open as cards rather than cluttering the screen.

