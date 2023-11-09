Introducing McCreary County Record: A Global Expansion of AI-powered Search Experience

Google’s AI-powered search experience, known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), has officially launched globally, expanding its availability to over 120 new countries and territories worldwide. Initially launched in select markets, SGE now supports four new languages: Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Indonesian.

This conversational search experience allows web users to interact with an AI using natural language, providing fully formed answers delivered in complete sentences. Since its initial launch, SGE has undergone continuous updates and improvements. Some of these include enhancements to coding-related answers, the ability to generate images and write drafts, and opening up access to U.S. teens aged 13-17.

In a bid to make searches more convenient, Google is also testing a new feature that enables users to ask follow-up questions directly on the search results page. This feature will provide a seamless way to delve deeper into a specific topic without having to navigate away from the search page.

Additionally, SGE’s translation feature is being enhanced, allowing users to tap on words with multiple meanings and select the appropriate translation. This improvement will help users to better understand and navigate content in different languages.

SGE aims to be a valuable educational tool as well. Users can now request definitions of unfamiliar words in educational topics such as science, economics, history, coding, and health information.

Hema Budaraju, Google’s senior director of Product Management for Search, expressed excitement about the global expansion of SGE’s accessibility. Google plans to continue expanding SGE to more countries in the future, making the AI-powered search experience available to more people worldwide.

It is important to note a correction regarding a previous version of the story. The feature that would summarize paywalled articles is excluded in the SGE experience.

With the official rollout of SGE in numerous countries and territories, including American Samoa, Angola, and Antigua and Barbuda, more people across the globe can now benefit from Google’s AI-powered search experience.