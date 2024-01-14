Israel to Take Control of Gazas Remaining Border: Netanyahu Announces Plan to Cut off Egypt Access – McCreary County Record

Title: Israeli Prime Minister Calls for Closure of Egypt-Gaza Border, Raising Concerns of Palestinian Sovereignty

In a recent move that has sparked controversy, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the closure of the border between Egypt and Gaza, emphasizing that Israel will not consider the ongoing conflict finished until the Philadelphi Corridor is completely shut down. However, this proposal has faced resistance from Egypt, citing violations of the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesperson has firmly stated that any discussions regarding the border closure are subject to scrutiny and legal agreements, emphasizing Egypt’s control over its borders. The closure of Gaza’s border with Egypt would imply resumed Israeli control, making it difficult for Palestinians to assert their sovereignty in the region.

Gaza has been under a strict Israeli blockade since 2005, severely restricting the movement of its population. Critics argue that this blockade has negatively impacted the living conditions in Gaza, leading to unemployment, food insecurity, and dependence on aid. They believe that closing the border with Egypt would only exacerbate these challenges for the Palestinian population.

Israel, however, justifies its blockade as necessary to protect its citizens from attacks orchestrated by Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant group that governs the Gaza Strip. Recent terrorist incidents in Israel have prompted a complete siege and closure of Gaza’s crossings, leaving only the Rafah border crossing as the sole avenue for humanitarian assistance and evacuations.

As a result of ongoing Israeli restrictions on imports, aid groups have warned of a growing risk of famine in Gaza. The situation has also worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with healthcare authorities reporting over 23,000 deaths in the past three months, mainly among women and children.

While Netanyahu’s call for border closure may be seen as a security measure by Israel, it raises concerns about the Palestinians’ right to self-governance and their access to essential services. The issue remains highly contentious, with both sides vehemently asserting their positions and advocates urging for a comprehensive resolution that considers the well-being and rights of all parties involved.

As this debate unfolds, it remains to be seen how the closure of the Egypt-Gaza border will impact the lives of Palestinians and the wider political dynamics of the region.